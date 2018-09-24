Ambassador Ala: Israeli attacks on civilian facilities in Syria indicative of Israel’s transition to new phase of state terrorism

Geneva, SANA- Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Ambassador Hussam Eddin Ala affirmed that the Israeli attacks on scientific and civilian facilities in Syria indicate that the Israeli entity has moved into a new phase of state terrorism after years of supporting terrorist organizations and supplying them with logistical support, direct military support and efforts to prevent their defeat.

In a statement delivered before the 39th session of the Human Rights Council, dedicated to discuss the situation of Human Rights in the occupied Syrian Golan, Ambassador Ala said that there is no doubt that Israel would not have continued its aggressive behavior without the cover and protection from accountability provided by the US and its allies at international forums, including within the Human Rights Council, where the US pressure to cancel item 7 continues as the British resort to voting down all resolutions condemning the Israeli practices.

“Some countries in this Council defend the Israeli occupation and its extreme racist practices and violations of the obligations imposed on it under international humanitarian law, and its daily violations of all the rights of the Palestinians and the Syrians in the occupied Syrian Golan, which makes these countries partners in these violations,” Ala said.

The Ambassador pointed out that the occupation army continued its practice of indiscriminate killing, in addition to its attempt to forcibly deport the residents of al-Khan al-Ahmar village east of occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), keeping in place and the suffocating siege and collective punishment of about two million people of the Gaza Strip and adopting a legislation that codifies the apartheid, all examples of the extent to which the occupying powers disregard all international laws.

Ambassador Ala noted that “the Israeli occupation authorities in the occupied Syrian Golan continue to impose arbitrary measures to punish the people of the Golan, in addition to imposing an arbitrary siege on them by preventing them from using the Quneitra crossing to continue their studies in Syrian universities, visiting their families and marketing their agricultural products in the Syrian markets in the context of a systematic policy aimed at severing their bonds with their homeland.

“The Israeli authorities continue their attempts to perpetuate their occupation of the Syrian Golan by continuing to build and expand the settlements and plans to increase the number of settlers to 100,000 over the coming ten years, Ala said.

He added that the occupation authorities continue to hold on to the illegal decision to hold elections for the local councils in the occupied Syrian Golan, a decision categorically rejected by the people of the Golan as an attempt to legitimize the occupation and a blatant infringement on their belonging to motherland Syria.

“Syria stresses on the role of the Council and its responsibilities in ensuring Israel’s commitment to protecting Syrian and Palestinian civilians, and punishing those responsible for ongoing violations for five decades of despicable colonial occupation, affirming that the silence of some countries over the arbitrary detention of thousands of Palestinian and Arab detainees in Israeli prisons exposes the hypocrisy and falsity of those bragging about being human rights defenders,” the Ambassador added.

He reiterated Syria’s adherence to its sovereign right to restore the entire occupied Syrian Golan back to June 4, 1967 line and its demand for full Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian and Lebanese territories, affirming the firm Syrian position in support of the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which is the right to establish their independent state with al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital and guaranteeing the right of return for Palestinian refugees in implementation of resolution 194.

Manar al-Frieh/Manal