Army tightens grip on Daesh in Sweida eastern countryside

Sweida, SANA- Syrian Arab Army advanced in al-Safa hills in eastern countryside of Sweida, tightening grip on Daesh (ISIS) terrorists.

SANA’s reporter said that the army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, advanced in Qa’a al-Banat area about 1 km to the northwest of al-Safa hills after heavy clashes with Daesh.

Due to the clashes, Daesh have suffered heavy losses upon their ranks and equipment.

On the western direction, the army units advanced in the area of the rocky cliffs on the outskirts of al-Safa hills and engaged in fierce clashes with Daesh which resulted in the killing and injured of many of its terrorists.

Shaza/Manar