Al-Jaafari: Western states planning to stage new chemical incidents to obstruct political process and justify aggression on Syria

New York, SANA – Syria’s Permanent Representative at the UN Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari said on Tuesday that there are certain Western states that are using their “black flags and White Helmets” to stage new chemical incidents in order to obstruct the political process and justify their aggression against Syria.

During a Security Council session on the situation in Syria, al-Jaafari said that Syria has repeatedly affirmed that it considers the use of chemical weapons immoral and that it denounces their use, reiterating that Syria does not possess any chemical weapons as it has fulfilled its obligations to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

He asserted that Syria’s chemical arsenal was destroyed on board an American ship in the Mediterranean, all while Israel’s nuclear, chemical, and biological arsenal is waiting for the “blessing of the Council.”

Al-Jaafari said that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and groups affiliated with it are preparing to use chemical weapons against civilians in Idleb in order to accuse the Syrian forces and justify any military aggression that could be waged by the governments of the states that control these terror groups.

He asserted that any aggression against Syria would constitute an aggression against regional and international peace and security, and that such an aggression would provide support for terrorism and undermine the efforts to combat it.

Responding to representatives of some member states, al-Jaafari said that Syria has accepted 2700 requests from World Food Program to deliver aid to the liberated regions.

“The Syrian Arab Red Crescent continuously cooperates with local and international humanitarian partners to deliver the aid and send tens of convoys to the needy areas,” he added.

Moscow warns against new western aggression on Syria

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Jabhat al-Nusra terror organization and groups affiliated to it are holding over two million people in Idleb hostage and preventing them from leaving.

He said that members of the “White Helmets” have transported two toxic gas containers in Idleb province, not to mention that there are already eight containers of toxic gas, with the intent of using them against civilians in order to justify a new aggression by Washington, London and Paris on Syria.

Nebenzya warned against new western aggression on Syria based on fabricated news and allegations about using chemical weapons against civilians in Idleb.

The Russian diplomat stressed that the Syrian army does not possess any chemical weapons, pointing out that any western attack in Syria will harm the political process in the country and will not serve the interests of terrorist groups there.

Nebenzya also asserted that the illegal presence of the US forces in al-Tanf area violates Syria’s sovereignty and the international anti-ISIS coalition led by Washington attempts to control the country’s resources.

He noted that the western states are protecting terrorists and manipulating the chemical file to exert pressure on the Syrian government, meantime, the colonial policy continues with the aim of dividing Syria instead of focusing on political settlement and counterterrorism efforts in the country.

Hazem Sabbagh/Raslan/Mazen