Authorities discover western and Israeli-made weapons in Homs countryside

Homs, SANA- While canvasing al-Houla area in Homs’ northern countryside, authorities on Wednesday discovered various types of weapons and ammunition left behind by terrorists.

SANA reporter said that the authorities discovered a weapons and ammunition depot left behind by terrorists. The weapons found there include PKC and 14.5mm machineguns, western-made FAL sniper rifles, assault rifles, and Israeli-made grenades, in addition large amounts of different kinds of ammunition.

Later, SANA’s reporter said that army units uncovered amounts of weapons and ammunition from terrorists’ remnants in al-Hara town in Daraa countryside, including machineguns, RPG rounds, SUV-mounted machineguns and communication devices

H. Zain/ Hazem Sabbagh