Army advances in Ghouta towards Kafr Batna and Saqba, secures evacuation of thousands of civilians

Damascus Countryside, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units intensified on Saturday their military operations in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus countryside, inflicting heavy losses on terrorists, and at the same time continued to secure the safe corridors for the evacuation of civilians held hostage by terrorist organizations.

SANA’s correspondent said that army units carried out during the past few hours operations focused on pursuing the remnants of terrorist organizations in the direction of the towns of Kafr Batna and Saqba in the southern part of Ghouta.

The army units advanced steadily from Hamouriyah town, which had been liberated from terrorists two days ago, and destroyed the fortified positions of the terrorist organizations at the outskirts of Saqba, continuing to advance in the residential neighborhoods in the depth of the town as the terrorists’ ranks collapsed rapidly and many of them fled westwards towards the town of Hazeh.

The correspondent indicated that after restoring control over Jisreen town, the army units continued their operations in the direction of Kafr Batna to the west in a scenario similar to the battle of Saqba, where the army managed to break the defense lines of the terrorists at the eastern and southeastern outskirts of the town, retaking large swathes deep into the heart of the town.

He added that the operations of the army are ongoing at the same pace, accompanied by intensive cover fire and artillery support to wrest control over the two towns from terrorist organizations of Jabhat Nusra and Faylaq al-Rahman.

10 thousands civilians were able to leave Eastern Ghouta via Hamouriyah safe corridor and the Water Resources corridor, the latter having been opened by the Syrian Arab Army this morning.

The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces announced on Friday that the Syrian Arab Army has retaken 70% of the areas controlled by terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta, and secured the evacuation of thousands of civilians.

Emma / Hazem Sabbagh