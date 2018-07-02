Update-Five civilians killed due to shelling attacks in Damascus and its Countryside

Damascus, SANA – Five citizens, two children among them, were killed and many others were injured as a result of shelling attacks by armed groups in Damascus and its Countryside.

Armed groups fired a number of mortar rounds on the neighborhood of Bab Touma, claiming the lives of three citizens and causing different injuries for eight others, a source at Damascus Police Command said.

The attack also caused material damage to houses, shops and cars in the targeted area.

Later, the source added that a number of citizens were injured and material damage was caused to public and private properties due to rocket attacks by the armed groups on in Sheikh Saad neighborhood in Mazzeh area, and the areas of al-Abbassyin and Rukn Eddien.

A source at Damascus Countryside Police Command told SANA that two children were killed and five civilians were injured when a mortar shell fired by the armed groups landed in al-Homsi neighborhood in Jaramana city.

Nine other shells were fired by the armed groups on Jaramana and Harasta residential suburb, causing only material damage.

Units of the Syrian Arab Army responded to the attack by targeting the areas from which the shells were launched in Eastern Ghouta, inflicting heavy losses upon the armed groups’ ranks and destroying a number of their mortar launchers.

English Bulletin