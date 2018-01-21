President al-Assad: Victory over terrorism in Syria and Iraq and Iran’s resilience in the nuclear issue foiled the plot devised for the region

Damascus, SANA – President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday received Head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharazi and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, President al-Assad said that victory over terrorism in Syria and Iraq, along with Iran’s resilience in the nuclear issue, foiled the plot devised for the region that sought to fragment its states, violate their sovereignty, and seize control of their independent decision-making.

His Excellency said that Iran’s support for Syria in all fields, particularly in fighting terrorism, contributed to the successes achieved by the Syrian Arab Army against terrorism.

President al-Assad asserted that the flagrant Turkish aggression on the Syrian city of Afrin cannot be isolated from the policy adopted by the Turkish regime since the first day of the crisis, a policy which was based in the first place on supporting terrorism and terrorist organizations under various names.

For his part, Kharazi congratulated President al-Assad and the Syrian people for the victories achieved against terrorists, the most recent of them being recovering Abu al-Dohour airport, voicing confidence that more achievements will follow both on the political and military levels.

Kharazi stressed the importance of Syria and Iran continuing to exchange viewpoints and cooperate closely to confront foreign conspiracies, saying that the Syrian-Iranian harmony played a positive role in this regard.

In the same context, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem also met Kharazi and the accompanying delegation, with the two sides expressing agreement over the need to increase bilateral relations and coordination in the next stage on all levels in order to bolster the achievements made in the war on terrorism and to support the political settlement of the crisis in Syria.

Hazem Sabbagh