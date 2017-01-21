Army units establish control over al-Tayyas hill in T3 area in Homs countryside

Homs, SANA- Army and Armed Forces units established control over the strategic hill of al-Tayyas in the T3 area in the eastern countryside of Homs province.

SANA’s correspondent said that army units, assisted by popular defense groups, established control over al-Tayyas hill northeast of the 4th station in the T4 area following violent clashes with ISIS terrorists, which resulted in killing and injuring many of the terrorists and destroying a large number of their vehicles and equipment.

Another army unit killed a number of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and destroyed a vehicle for them in the northern countryside of Homs Province.

SANA’s correspondent said that an army unit shelled Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ gathering in Hawsh Hajjo area, about 25 km north of Homs city, killing 5 terrorists and destroying a machinegun-equipped SUV they had been using.

The source added that terrorists Abdel-Basit Swais and Abdel-Kafi al-Rasso were identified among the dead.

H. Zain /Ghossoun / Hazem Sabbagh