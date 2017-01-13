Updated-Army kills scores of terrorists, destroys their positions and vehicles in different areas

Provinces, SANA- An army unit targeted ISIS terrorists’ gatherings and movement axes in the southeastern countryside of Homs province.

A military source told SANA Thursday that the army operations killed a large number of ISIS terrorists and injured others in addition to destroying 3 tanks and a position for ISIS terrorists in the surroundings of al-Qaryateen town in the province.

The Syrian Air Force also conducted a sortie targeting a gathering of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists to the south of al-Rastan city in the northern countryside of Homs, according to SANA reporter.

The reporter said that as a result of the airstrikes, a number of terrorists were killed and a center and a vehicle equipped with a heavy machinegun belonging to them were destroyed.

Among the dead were a leader of a terrorist group called Ali Mohammad al-Soufi, along with Abu Azzam al-Hamwi, Abu Zaid al-Ashari, Abdo al-Qassem, Ahmad al-Daghim and Jamal al-Noura.

Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor airport protection group carried out, during the past hours, a precise military operation against ISIS gatherings and movement axes east of the airport, killing 9 terrorists and destroying anti-tank launcher, a mortar and a car equipped with heavy machinegun.

An army unit destroyed a booby-trapped radio-controlled aircraft belonging to ISIS terrorist organization in Tal Barouk, northwest of Deir Ezzor city.

The source added that three ISIS terrorists were killed and others were injured in addition to destroying their weapons and ammunition after the army bombarded their positions in al-Rasafeh neighborhood.

Sweida

More than 30 ISIS terrorists were killed and injured in al-Qaser village in the

northeastern countryside in Sweida province, according to a military source.

An army unit bombarded ISIS gatherings, movement axes and fortifications in al-Qaser village, killing and injuring more than 30 terrorists and destroying a command

center, 6 cars, two rocket launchers and an ammunition depot with 70 rockets inside it.