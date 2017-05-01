Army kills a number of ISIS leaders, destroys armored vehicles for them

Deir Ezzor, SANA- A military source said Thursday that ISIS terrorists’ command centers and armored vehicles were destroyed in the army continued operations against the Takfiri organization in Deir Ezzor.

The source told SANA that the army units and Deir Ezzor airport protection group clashed on Wednesday night with ISIS terrorist groups along the eastern barricade of the Airport .

The source added that the army killed a number of ISIS terrorists, injured others, while the rest fled away, and destroyed a number of their vehicles and heavy machineguns-equipped armored vehicles.

The source said that the army units operating in Deir Ezzor destroyed a number of the ISIS vehicles and command centers in al-Jbailiyeh, al-Rashidiyeh, al-Howeiqa, al-Sinaa, and al-Rasafeh neighborhoods, killing a number of self-claim field leaders.

Other army units clashed with ISIS terrorist group in al-Bghiliyeh, al-Jneineh, al-Husseiniyeh and northwest of Tal Barouk.

The army destroyed a number of the ISIS fortifications and hideouts, killing and injuring a number of its members.

H. Zain/ Ghossoun