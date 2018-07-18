People in Quneitra’s central and southern villages demand expulsion of terrorists and entry of Syrian Army

17 July، 2018

Quneitra, SANA –citizens of the central and southern villages in Quneitra province took to the streets in protest against terrorist groups demanding their expulsion and the entry of Syrian Arab army to put an end to criminal acts perpetrated by terrorists like killing innocents and vandalizing state-owned institutions and service facilities.

SANA correspondent in Quneitra said that the residents streamed into public squares and streets shouting slogans against terrorism and terrorist groups and urging the Syrian army to help them get rid of terrorist heinous crimes.

R.Raslan/Mazen

 

