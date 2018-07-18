Syrian flag hoisted in Busra al-Sham and Hrak after cleaning them from terrorism

Daraa, SANA- The Syrian flag was hoisted on Tuesday in the main square of Busra al-Sham city in Daraa eastern countryside announcing it free of terrorism.

SANA’s reporter in Daraa said that units of Internal Security Forces entered Busra al-Sham city to enhance security and stability there and in preparation for the return of state’s institutions to it. The locals, who gathered around the square to participate in hoisting the Syrian flag over their city, warmly welcomed the internal security forces.

Daraa Governor Mohammad Khaled al-Hanous said that upon the directives of President Bashar al-Assad, the authorities apply reconciliation agreements synchronizing with the military operations against terrorism in order to restore security and stability all over the province of Daraa.

Syrian flag hoisted over Hrak municipality

Meanwhile, thousands of citizens from Daraa eastern countryside gathered in the main square of Hrak town, showing their support to the army and greeting it for the heroism and sacrifices offered to liberate their town from terrorism.

During the event, people of al-Hrak, Soura, Alma, Nahta and Ghariyah hoisted the flag of the Syrian Arab Republic over the municipality center and chanted the Syrian national anthem.

Manar/Mazen