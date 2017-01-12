Al-Jaafari: Statement of the Riyadh 2 is totally rejected

Geneva, SANA- Head of Syrian Arab Republic delegation to intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva Bashar al-Jaafari said on Friday that the statement of the Riyadh 2 is totally rejected

In a press conference following a session of talks with the UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura, al-Jaafari added that the language used in the Riyadh 2 statement is preconditions and this contravenes the UN Security Council resolution No.2254.

“The delegation of Syrian Arab Republic seriously focused on the paper of the basic principles for the political solution,” al-Jaafari added, saying that the paper of “the basic principles for the political solution to the crisis in Syria” forms an introduction to build common denominators and national trust.

Al-Jaafari said that he reminded de Mistura that the delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic has presented the basic principles paper of former envoy Lakhdar Brahimi, adding that “if we took that paper into consideration, we have saved a lot of effort.”

He affirmed that who drafted the language of the Riyadh 2 statement was seeking to undermine the mission of the Special Envoy, noting that “the Geneva process is not in a vicious circle and we agreed on an agenda that includes discussion of the four baskets.”

Al-Jaafari pointed out that there is a daily military victory on terrorism and Syria is close to achieve total victory over Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization.

The veteran diplomat stressed that any unilateral action taken without coordination with the Syrian government is rejected.

Manar/Ghossoun