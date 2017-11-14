Three civilians killed, others injured in terrorist attacks in Damascus Countryside, Aleppo and Hama

Provinces, SANA – Two civilians were killed and others were injured as terrorist organizations fired rocket shells at Nubbul town to the north of Aleepo city.

A source at Aleppo Police Command told SANA that terrorist organizations positioned in Daret Azza area fired four rocket shells at citizens’ houses in Nubbul, killing two civilians and injuring 16 others including children.

The source added that the attack also caused massive material damage to a number of houses.

A person was killed and five others were injured due to a terrorist attack with shells on Damascus Central Prison and Beit Saber village in Damascus Countryside.

SANA reporter said terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra positioned in the village of Beit Jin Farm targeted with mortar rounds and sniper fire citizens’ houses in Beit Saber village in the southwestern part of Damascus Countryside, claiming the life of a person and injuring five others.

In Eastern Ghouta, the reporter said that armed groups positioned in Douma city breached the de-escalation zone agreement in Eastern Ghouta when they fired three mortars on Damascus Central Prison in Adra area, causing material damage.

Terrorist organizations targeted with rocket shells Salhab town and Mhardeh thermal power plant in Hama countryside, injuring one woman and causing material damage.

Director General of the Mhardeh thermal power plant Ali Haifa told SANA that terrorist groups fired three rocket shells at the plant, causing massive material damage and putting the plant completely out of service, adding that the attack caused no casualties.

Meanwhile, Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists positioned Hama’s northern countryside targeted with several rocket shells on Tuesday morning Salhab town, 48 km northwestern of Hama, injuring one woman, according to the SANA’s reporter.

English Bulletin