Army advances towards Khasham, clashes with ISIS in Huwaijet Sakr in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units operating in Deir Ezzor carried out concentrated operations against ISIS, advancing towards the town of Khasham in the northern countryside and clashing with terrorists in Huwaijet Sakr on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

SANA’s correspondent in Deir Ezzor said that army units achieved new advancement in the direction of Khasham on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River following intense clashes with ISIS that inflicted heavy losses on the terrorists.

The correspondent also said that army units engaged in violent clashes with ISIS terrorists in Huwaijet Sakr on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, killing many of them and destroying their weapons.

Hazem Sabbagh