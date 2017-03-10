Update-Army regains control over new positions on Deir Ezzor-al-Mayadeen road and on villages between Hama and Homs

Provinces, SANA- Army units achieved a new advance in the operations against ISIS terrorists in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, killing one of their prominent leaders at the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

SANA reporter said that army units established control over new positions on the road of Deir Ezzor- al-Mayadeen after carrying out intensive operations against dens and gatherings of ISIS terrorists.

On the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, army units engaged in violent clashes with ISIS over the past few hours at the axis of Khsham-Hatlet Fouqani, according to the reporter.

Scores of terrorists were killed in the clashes including one of their prominent leaders nicknamed “Abu Osama” of Tunisian nationality.

The Syrian Air Force also participated effectively in supporting land operations launched by the army through carrying out intensive airstrikes and destroying ISIS positions in the villages and towns of al-Jnainieh, al-Hussainyieh, Hatla, Muhassan, Sa’alou, al-Taiba, al-Boulail and al-Salhiyia.

The airstrikes expanded to target positions of ISIS terrorists in neighborhoods of Knamat, al-Hamidyieh, al-Ardi, Khasarat and al-Sheikh Yaseen as a number of terrorists were killed and many of their vehicles and fortifications were destroyed.

Hama

SANA reporter covering the army’s operations in the eastern countryside of Hama said army units, in cooperation with the allied forces, engaged in heavy clashes with ISIS terrorists in Abu Hanaya village, leaving a number of them dead and their hideouts destroyed.

The reporter said that the army’s engineering members combed the liberated villages and dismantled IEDs and mines earlier planted by ISIS terrorists in the houses in order to fully secure those villages and launch a new offensive in pursuit of the terrorists in the area.

Homs

SANA reporter said army units tightened the noose on the last ISIS sites to the east of Jebb al-Jarrah and established full control over the villages of Braq al-Nashma and al-Jaberiyeh in the eastern countryside of Homs.

The reporter added that army units established fire control over ISIS dens in al-Wadihi and Tweina villages and started a new ground military operation to root out the last gatherings of terrorists there.