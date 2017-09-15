A person killed, two injured in terrorist attack in Homs

15 September، 2017

Homs, SANA-A person was killed and two others were injured when terrorist groups violated the agreement of de-escalation zone in north of Homs city through attacking the village of Jbourin and targeting it with a number of shells.

SANA reporter in Homs said that terrorist groups launched on Thursday night an attack on citizens’ houses in Jbourin village, where the popular defense groups thwarted the attack, causing terrorists significant losses and claiming the life of a person and injuring two others.

The reporter added that terrorist groups also fired four shells on citizens’ houses, causing material damage, noting that a unit of the Syrian Arab Army responded with appropriate weapons to the sites from which the shells were launched.

Manar/Ghossoun

