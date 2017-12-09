Russian Aerospace Forces destroy 180 ISIS sites in Hama’s Uqayribat

Moscow, SANA- Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction of 180 sites for ISIS terrorist organization in the area surrounding Uqayribat town in the eastern countryside of Hama and cut off all its supply routes in the area.

“Only yesterday, in the interests of the Syrian army’s offensive in the area of Uqayribat , Russian Aerospace Forces jets made over 50 sorties, resulting in the destruction of about 180 facilities of militants… Fortifications, underground shelters, command posts, separate detachments of terrorists, artillery positions, ammunition and fuel depots,” Lt. Gen. Alexander Lapin, chief of staff of the Russian Armed Forces group in Syria told reporters.

Lapin said that the Syrian Army continues the operation to clear the area from gangs of ISIS in the areas to the west and north of Uqayribat.

He said persistent battles during the last week resulted in the liberation of eight more towns, which made it possible to “dismember” a group of militants near Uqayribat and defeat it in parts.

In a relevant context, six breaches of the cessation of hostilities agreement were recorded during the past 24 hours in the provinces of Aleppo, Daraa and Damascus via terrorist organizations, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Manar/Haifa