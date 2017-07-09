Army expands control around Regiment 137, establishes control over strategic Raqqa Bridge in Deir Ezzor

Provinces, SANA – Army units, backed by the Air Force, achieved on Thursday a new progress in their continued operations in eliminating ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor and its countryside, establishing control over the strategic Raqqa Bridge on the western axis.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said the army units continued the military operations against the remaining ISIS terrorists on the western axis of the city, establishing control over the strategic bridge of Raqqa, in parallel with expanding control in the surroundings of Regiment 137, killing and injuring many of the terrorists and destroying their weapons and ammunition that were in their possessions.

The reporter said that an army unit conducted a raid against one of ISIS points through infiltrating from al-Majbil point from the western direction of Ta’amin Regiment towards ISIS terrorists’ barricade, 200 m deep, killing five terrorists and seizing machine guns and an RPG launcher.

The reported added that the Air Force launched intensive strikes on gatherings and supply routes of ISIS terrorists in the direction of al-Shoula town in the southwestern countryside, in parallel with the wide operation carried out by the army units to restore the strategic town.

Local sources in Deir Ezzor countryside confirmed that more ISIS terrorist organization groups have fled, including the chief and all members of the so-called “Hesbeh” in Ghranij town.

Units of the Syrian Arab Army regained control over the villages of Rasm Hamida and Alhbra al-Gharbiya and a number of strategic hills and mountains to the southeast of Jebb al-Jarrah in the eastern countryside of Homs.

The military source said the army operations “resulted the death and injury of a number of terrorists and the destruction of weapons and ammunition that were in their possession while the rest of them fled.