Army regains al-Heill oil field in eastern Homs c, destroys vehicles and command center for ISIS in Deir Ezzor

Provinces, SANA- The army reestablished full control over al-Heil oil field, 17 km south of al-Sukhna city in the eastern countryside of Homs, a military source announced on Wednesday.

The source clarified in a statement to SANA the army units continued their operations of pursuing ISIS terrorists in the Badia, and as a result of which they restored full control over al-Heil oil field after killing numbers of terrorists and destroying their weapons.

Deir Ezzor

Over the past 24 hours, Army and Armed Forces units, backed by the Syrian Air Force, have destroyed vehicles and an ammunition depot belonging to ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor province.

SANA’s reporter in Deir Ezzor said that army units targeted with concentrated fire the hotbeds and positions of the ISIS terrorists in the neighborhood of al-Sina’a and near the crossing of al-Jafra village, destroying a machinegun-equipped car and killing and injuring a number of terrorists.

The reporter indicated that two positions of the so-called “military command” of ISIS and two of their vehicles were destroyed in airstrikes targeting their positions, gatherings, and fortifications in al-Halabyia crossing in al-Husseinyia and al-Bu Omar village in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

The reporter confirmed that a number of the ISIS terrorists were killed and others were injured and one of their ammunition depots was destroyed in concentrated airstrikes conducted by the Syrian Air Force against their gatherings and dens in the surroundings of the Airport, al-Maqaber (cemeteries) area, and al-Jubailieh.

The army personnel defending Deir Ezzor Airport carried out special operations, destroying a BMP vehicle used by ISIS terrorists in al-Tharda Mountain and a heavy machinegun in the surroundings of the Airport.

Meanwhile, civil sources from Abu Kamal city said that a group of the locals killed the so-called “Prince of al-Zakat” of ISIS, terrorist “Abu Mariam” in al-Mayadeen, in addition to terrorist Hussein al-Ajaj aka “Abu Othman” and terrorist “Abu Fatima al-Maghribi.”

