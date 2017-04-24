Army restores stability to a number of towns in Hama countryside

Provinces, SANA –Army units restored Monday security and stability to the towns and villages of al-Masaseneh, Zour al-Heiseh, and Zour al-Teibeh in the northern countryside of Hama, killing 300 terrorists and injuring a large number of them , destroying 20 vehicles , two ammunition warehouses and two tanks.

Earlier, an army unit thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra terror organization in the direction of military positions i in Hama province’s southern countryside.

SANA’s correspondent in Hama said that army units targeted the movements of terrorist groups that moved from the direction of Hur Binafseh town to attack military positions in the surroundings of al-Zara village and the thermal station there, killing and injuring a number of terrorists and destroying their weapons and ammo.

Lattakia

A unit of the army killed a number of terrorists and destroyed their car, equipped with munitions and cannon near al-Tufahiya in Lattakia northern countryside.