Army foils an attack by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Hama, establishes control over a number of hills in Palmyra

Hama, Homs,SANA- Army units foiled an attack by Jabhatal-Nusra terrorists on the workers’ housing at al-Zara thermal power station in the southern countryside of Hama central province.

SANA reporter in Hama said that army units on Wednesday morning clashed with terrorist groups that infiltrated from the eastern direction of Hur Binafseh town to the west of al-Zara station into the housing units of the station’s workers and a number of the military posts near the station.

The reporter added that the attack was foiled and a number of terrorists were killed and their arms were destroyed while the remnants fled away towards the town.

Homs

Army units established control over a number of hills in the surrounding of al-Qetar Mountain in Palmyra countryside, after killing the last gatherings of ISIS terrorists there.

The army units, backed by the supporting forces, carried out intensive operations against the remnants of ISIS terrorists in the surrounding of Palmyra city, establishing control over a number of hills in the vicinity of al-Qetar Mountain, 25 km north east of the city.

The operation resulted in killing a number of the terrorists and destroying their arms and ammunition, indicating that the army’s engineering units dismantled IEDs and mines planted by ISIS terrorists at the hills.