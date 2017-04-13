Army foils attacks by ISIS and Jabhat terrorists on military posts in Homs countryside and Daraa

Provinces, SANA- Army units, in cooperation with the backing forces, foiled an attack by ISIS-affiliated terrorist groups on military posts in the eastern countryside of Homs central province.

A military source told SANA that terrorist groups attacked from the axes of al-Mahsa /Sawwaneh Mountain/ al-Qaryatain Dam a number of military posts in the area of Dhour Thanyiet al-Mzaibleh in the eastern countryside.

The source added that army units, in cooperation with the backing forces, foiled the attack, inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists in the personnel and equipment.

Daraa

Army units destroyed gatherings, vehicles and two US-made Tow rocket launch pads for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Daraa al-Balad

area.

A military source told SANA that an army unit engaged, during the past hours, in fierce clashes with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groups, which attacked military posts in the outskirts of al-Manshiyeh neighborhood in Daraa al-Balad from the directions of al- Khansaa School and Haret al-Bajabija.

The source added that the clashes ended up with the killing of a number of the terrorists while the rest fled away, in addition to destroying two tanks, two US-made Tow rocket launch pads and a

machinegun-equipped vehicle.

Later, the source said that army units directed intensive strikes on movement axes and fortifications for Jabhat al-Nusra in al-Naima and on the road of Mlihit al-Atash/ Karim al-Janobi, killing a number of terrorists and destroying their weaponry and equipment.

Quneitera

SANA reporter in Quneitra said that an army unit directed artillery strikes on gatherings for Jabhat al-Nusra in Mas’hara village in the eastern countryside of Quneitra, killing a number of terrorists, injuring others and destroying 120-mm mortar cannon.

The reporter added that terrorist organizations positioned in Mas’hara village fired a number of artillery’s shells on the area surrounding Tal al-Shahim al-Askari, causing no injuries.

He noted that army units responded to the sources of shells and destroyed them.