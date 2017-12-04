Army establishes control over al-Abtar Mountain in Homs Countryside, inflicts heavy losses upon terrorists in different areas

Homs, Deir Ezzor, SANA- Army units established control over large areas to the south of Palmyra City in the framework of the continued operations against ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of Homs central province.

SANA reporter said that army units, in cooperation with the backing forces, advanced about 10 km towards Khnaifis mines in Palmyra southern countryside after carrying out a large-scale military operation as a number of ISIS terrorists were killed and injured and scores fled away towards al-Badiya” desert”.

The reporter added that army units established control over al-Abtar Mountain and a number of hills surrounding it.

Army units also imposed a fire control over Qaser al-Halabat in the surroundings of al-Abtar Mountain after violent clashes with ISIS terrorists, and the army continued to advance towards establishing full control over the area.

Deir Ezzor

Army units clashed with ISIS groups after they infiltrated into the eastern part of al-Sinaa neighborhood in Deir Ezzor, foiling their

infiltration attempt.

More than 15 terrorists were killed in the clashes, in addition to destroying a mortar launcher, two machinegun-equipped vehicles,

barricades and motorcycles belonging to ISIS terrorist organization.

The army also carried out operations against positions of ISIS terrorists in the western direction in the area of al-Moazafin and al-

Joubaila in Deir Ezzor and in the surroundings of the Regiment 137 on the southwestern outskirts of the city.

A number of ISIS terrorists were killed in the operations and their arms and ammunition were destroyed.

Daraa

An army unit carried out a number of operations against gatherings of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in Daraa al-Balad area in Daraa southern province, inflicting heavy losses upon them in the personnel and vehicles.

A Tao rocket launch pad, a mortar launcher and a vehicle belonging to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists were destroyed in the operations and a number of terrorists were killed in al-Jomrouk al-Qadim and the surroundings of al-Masri Roundabout.

Among the killed are the self-proclaimed leader of the so-called “Liwa al-Tawhid” terrorist Mohammad Jamal Hindawi al-Masalmeh, and a field Commander of the so-called “al-Bounyian al-Marsous” terrorist Rashed Aba Zaid.

Hama

Army units carried out operations against gatherings, fortifications and movements of terrorist organizations on the axes of Maardes-Souran, and Maardes-Tibet al-Imam and in the surroundings of Tal Skeik in Hama northern countryside, according to a military source.

The source said many terrorists were killed during the army’s operations, in addition to the destruction of a car bomb, 4 tanks, 4 vehicles equipped with machine guns, 2 artillery emplacements and a rocket launcher.

The source added that army also seized a combat vehicle, artillery shells and mortar rounds.