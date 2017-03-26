Army eliminates ISIS group in Damascus countryside, continues operations in other areas in the country

Provinces, SANA- An army unit carried out a special operation against a gathering of ISIS terrorists in the southeastern countryside of Damascus.

A military source told SANA that the army artillery on Sunday morning carried out intensive bombardments against one of the gatherings of ISIS terrorists in Beer al-Qasab area in the southeastern countryside of Damascus.

The source added that all members of a terrorist group affiliated to ISIS terrorist organization were killed in the bombardments and their arms and military equipment were destroyed.

Deir Ezzor

Heavy losses were inflicted upon ISIS terrorists in the personnel and equipment in operations carried out by the army backed by the army air force against their positions and fortifications in the surrounding of Deir Ezzor City.

A military source told SANA that army units carried out intensive operations against positions of terrorist groups affiliated to ISIS terrorist organization in the surrounding of the Airport, al-Maqaber “cemeteries” area and the Regiment 137 on the southwestern outskirts of Deir Ezzor.

Two armored vehicles were also destroyed in the operations and scores of terrorists were killed.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor indicated that over the past 24 hours, the army air force carried out intensive airstrikes against positions of ISIS terrorists in the areas of al-Maqaber, Jounid Battalion and in the surrounding of the airport, the Electricity Company, Liwa al-Taamin, block factories and al-Jafra village.

The reporter added that a number of ISIS terrorists were killed and others were injured in the airstrikes, in addition to destroying a number of their hideouts and large amounts of their military equipment.

Daraa

Army units carried out military operations targeting Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ infiltration axes and positions in Daraa province.

A military source told SANA that the army units destroyed a cannon base to the north of al-Bitar farm, a rocket launching pad south of Daraa city, a barricade in al-Sad road and an ammunition depot west of the post office building in Daraa al-Balad area.

The source added that the army operations eliminated a number of terrorists in al-Kark neighborhood and killed most members of an armed terrorist group in Tafas-north Daraa road.

Hama

Syrian air force destroyed scores of ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ vehicles including tanks and armored vehicles in Akerbat, south of Taybet a-Immam, Halfaya, al-Latamneh, Tal Hawash, North of Souran, Tal Othman and in Mourek in the countryside of Hama province .

According to a military source large numbers of ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists were killed in the airstrikes.

Quneitra

An army unit targeted fortifications for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in Mas’hara town in Quneitra countryside, according to a military source.

The source added that a number of terrorists were killed, others were injured and an ammunition depot, a rocket launcher and 5 vehicles, two of them equipped with machine guns, were destroyed as a result of the army unit’s strikes.

Sweida

Army and Armed Forces units launched during the past hours a series of strikes against the fortifications and movements of ISIS terrorist organization in Tal Ishihab al-Shamali and the area of al-Dayasa wells in the eastern countryside of Sweida province.

As a result of the strikes, more than 10 terrorists were killed and a number of their vehicles, some of which equipped with machineguns, were destroyed.