Legal status of over 500 persons in al-Waer has been settled

Homs, SANA – More than 500 persons from al-Waer neighborhood in Homs city have had their legal status settled in the framework of the reconciliation agreement that was reached in the neighborhood, paving the way for the return of all the governmental institutions to it.

A source at the reconciliation committee told SANA reporter that 545 persons from al-Waer neighborhood have so far had their legal status settled, in accordance with the Amnesty Decree and al-Waer reconciliation agreement since the implementation of the third phase of it early this week.

The source added that the reconciliation committee continues its work daily and around the clock at the building of the Criminal Security Branch in al-Waer neighborhood, calling on all those who are willing to get back on the right track to come to the committee to have their status settled so that they can return to their normal lives.

Early this week, over 1400 gunmen and members of their families left al-Waer neighborhood towards the northern countryside of Homs province.

The reconciliation agreement that was reached in the neighborhood stipulates for settling the situation of the gunmen in the neighborhood and the evacuation of those who reject the settlement with their families, paving the way for the return of the state institutions, in coordination between the security and military committee in Homs and the Russian reconciliation center in Hmeimim-base.

Al-Waer is the last neighborhood in the city of Homs where armed groups still spread, imposing a siege on the locals.

In March 2014, armed groups were evacuated from the old city of Homs.

