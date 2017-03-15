Army establishes control over area east of Palmyra, thwarts terrorist attack by ISIS in Aleppo countryside

Provinces, SANA- Army and Armed Forces units established control over the area of Ahmar Valley in the eastern countryside of Palmyra City and thwarted an attack by the ISIS terrorists on a number of military posts to the south of the Air Force Academy in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, while the Syrian Air Force destroyed ISIS positions in Deir Ezzor and Homs provinces.

Homs

Units of army established control on al-Hara citadel to the north-east of Tadmur after killing a number of ISIS terrorists.

Earlier, the army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, established control over the area of Ahmar Valley in the eastern countryside of Palmyra city.

SANA’s reporter in Homs said that over the past few hours, army units carried out intensive military operations against positions of the ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of Palmyra city, and that the army restored control over the area of Ahmar valley, about 18 km to the east of Palmyra city, after inflicting heavy losses in equipment and personnel upon the terrorists.

The reporter indicated that the army engineering units directly combed the area, 30 km to the east of the silos area, and they fortified new positions to be a starting point for carrying out new military operations against ISIS.

Later, a military source said that the Syrian Air Force destroyed 3 positions and tens of vehicles belonging to ISIS terrorists in the surroundings of al-Sikhnieh, al-Arak, Jbab Hamad, and in the surroundings of al-Sawaneh in the eastern countryside of Homs province.

Aleppo

A military source told SANA that army units on Wednesday clashed with terrorist groups affiliated to ISIS after they attacked a number of military posts on the axis of the villages of al-Qutbieh and Um Arkila to the south of the Air Force Academy in Aleppo’s eastern countryside.

The source added that the attack was foiled and a number of the terrorist groups’ members were killed, in addition to destroying their arms and equipment.

Deir Ezzor

A military source told SANA that the Syrian Air Force destroyed ISIS terrorist’s positions and armored vehicles in al-Mutatawilah, Milad, Jalili, and Alloush hills, al-Makabbat, the factories area, and Tayssir hill in al-Thardah Mountain in Deir Ezzor province.

