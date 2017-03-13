Army restores control over new areas near Palmyra, foils ISIS attack in Deir Ezzor

Provinces, SANA- Army and Armed Forces units reestablished control over new areas south of Palmyra city in Homs province, and destroyed gatherings and positions of ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor province.

Deir Ezzor

SANA’s reporter said that army units clashed with terrorist groups affiliated to ISIS after midnight on Sunday when the the terrorists attempted to infiltrate the surroundings of Deir Ezzor Airport and Liwa al-Tamin, killing a number of terrorists while the survivors fled away.

The reporter added that the army’s artillery destroyed gatherings and positions of ISIS terrorists in the area of al-Maqaber (cemeteries), in the surroundings of the Electricity Company, Liwa al-Tamwin, the airport, al-Maqabat area, and al-Jafra village in the eastern countryside of the province.

An army unit also destroyed a vehicle for ISIS and killed a number of terrorists in al-Maqaber area on the southern outskirts of Deir Ezzor.

Homs

The army units restored security and stability to Sawame’e area ,15 kilometers east of Palmyra city, after killing the last ISIS terrorists there.

Earlier, the army units, in cooperation with supporting forces, carried out during the past few hours a series of special operations targeting ISIS gatherings, which resulted in restoring control over Sabkhat al-Mooh project and the power substation in the southern countryside of Palmyra city, a military source told SANA.

The source went on to say that the operations resulted in killing and injuring many ISIS terrorists, while others fled, in addition to destroying a number of vehicles including some equipped with heavy machineguns and one car with a Saudi license plate, adding that army units are dismantling landmines and IEDs left behind by ISIS in the area.

Daraa

Army units targeted with concentrated fire the gatherings of terrorists affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra in Daraa al-Balad area in Daraa city.

A military source told SANA that army units destroyed 3 vehicles, fortifications, and two artillery positions for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and killed a number of them in the surroundings of al-Masri roundabout, Katakit building, the post office, al-Karak neighborhood, al-Abbasiye neighborhood, anmd al-Sad road.