A citizen killed, 9 injured in terrorist shelling attacks in Deir Ezzor, Damascus and its Countryside

Provinces, SANA –One citizen was killed and three others were injured in a terrorist shelling attack on citizens’ houses in Deir Ezzor city.

SANA reporter in the city said ISIS terrorists fired a number of shells on citizens’ houses in al-Wadi Street in al-Joura neighborhood, claiming the life of a citizen, injuring three others and causing material damage in the area.

Earlier, six persons were injured due to terrorist rocket attacks on the neighborhood of Masakin Barzeh and Harasta Suburb in Damascus and its Countryside.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that terrorist groups positioned in al-Qaboun neighborhood and in the Eastern Ghouta targeted with a rocket shell the neighborhood of Masakin Barzeh, injuring 3 persons and causing material damage.

The source added that terrorists targeted with rocket shells the citizens’ houses in Harasta Suburb, injuring three persons and causing material damage to citizens’ properties.

