Army clears new villages in Idleb countryside, continues operations against terrorists

Idleb, SANA- Syrian Arab Army’s units on Saturday continued their military operations against the terrorist organizations in the southeastern countryside of Idleb and cleared three new villages after eliminating terrorists in them.

SANA reporter said that army’s units continued their military operations against the terrorist organizations affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra in southeastern countryside of Idleb and cleared the villages of Um al-Tineh, al-Madirseh and Bernan after destroying the terrorists’ hideouts and fortifications and eliminating a large number of them, while the rest fled away.

The reporter added that the army units carried out concentrated operations targeting the terrorists’ hideouts and fortifications, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists in personnel and destroying their weapons and ammunition.

The reported pointed out that the army units continued their operations against the terrorist groups in the villages of Samkeh, Balsem and Qatrah in the southeastern countryside in Idleb, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists.

H. Zain