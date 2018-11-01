Four civilians martyred in landmines blasts in Hama, Daraa Countryside

Hama/Daraa, SANA- Two children were martyred in a blast of a landmine left behind by terrorists organizations in Hama northern countryside.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that the two children were martyred on Wednesday evening as they sustained serious injuries due to the explosion of a landmine planted by terrorist organizations in the agricultural lands surrounding Souran City, 18 km to the north of Hama.

Daraa

Meanwhile, two civilians were killed and two others injured in an explosion of a landmine left by terrorist groups between Dael city and Ataman town in Daraa northern countryside.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri