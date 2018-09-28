US-led coalition admits killing more than 1,100 civilians in Syria and Iraq

27 September، 2018

Washington, SANA-The US-led international coalition admitted that it killed more than 1,100 civilians as a result of raids carried out in Syria and Iraq since 2014.

The coalition said in a statement that 1,114 civilians were killed “unintentionally” by its “strikes”.

Since it was illegally formed outside the jurisdiction of the UN Security Council in 2014 under the pretext of fighting Daesh (ISIS), the alliance has been committing massacres against innocent civilians, killing hundreds of people and injuring others in the countryside of Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, Hasaka and Aleppo in addition to destroying infrastructure.

Manar al-Frieh/Manal Ismael

