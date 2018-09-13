Moscow: Terrorists kidnapped children and orphans for staged chemical attack in Idleb

Moscow, SANA-Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that terrorists have kidnapped children and orphans to use them in a new chemical play in Idleb.

The Hmeimim-based Russian Coordination Center said in a statement that the terrorists are preparing to actually use chlorine-based poison substances against civilians in Idleb, in order to then blame the Syrian army for the chemical attack.

“According to the irrefutable information, nine scenes of the alleged use of ‘chemical weapons’ by the Syrian troops against the civilians were filmed on September 9 in the city of Jisr al-Shughur in the province of Idleb by the crews of a number of Middle Eastern channels and the regional affiliate of a US television news channel,” the Center said.

“Following the filming in the evening of September 11, at a joint meeting of representatives of the White Helmets and the militants of the Nusra Front terrorist group, only two videos out of nine were approved for transfer to the United Nations and the OPCW following the order. The remaining videos, due to their poor quality, have been suggested for use in social networks,” the Center added.

The Center pointed out that since last Sunday, the “White Helmets” terrorists have been training in Khan Shaikhoun city on shooting the “chemical attacks” play with the participation of children.

The center asserted that 22 children along with their parents and a group of orphans were kidnapped by terrorists to take a part in the staged filming.

“Terrorists from a group calling itself Tanzim Hurras ad-Din* [The Guardians of Religion Organization] are engaged in the direct preparation of sites for the detonation of containers loaded with poisonous substances during the shooting of a video about ‘chemical attacks’,” said the Center.

Manar al-Frieh/Manal