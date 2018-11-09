Army destroys rocket launching pads for terrorists in Hama and Idleb countryside

Hama, SANA – Units of Syrian Arab Army targeted dens and sites for Jabhat al-Nusra and terrorist groups affiliated to it in a number of towns located in the administrative border between Hama and Idleb provinces, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists in ranks and arms.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said an army unit carried out artillery strikes targeting the movements of a terrorist group on the road linking Qalaat al-Madiq and Shahshabo Mount in the far northwest of Hama, killing or injuring all the group’s members.

Terrorist Khaled al-Hussein aka “Abu Walid” was identified among the killed terrorists.

The reporter said that a number of terrorists’ dens and rocket launching pads were destroyed due to the army’s strikes on their fortified positions in the towns of al-Latamina and Kafer Zita in the northern countryside of Hama.

In the southern countryside of Idleb, terrorists in al-Habit town in Khan Shaikhoun area have suffered significant losses in arms and personnel as a result of army’s operations against their fortified points.

