Army establishes control over more areas in Sweida countryside

Sweida, SANA – Army units established control over more areas in the lines of Qabr al-Sheikh Hasan and Um Marzakh in Toloul al-Safa in the eastern countryside of Sweida Province after fierce clashes with Daesh terrorists, killing or injuring many of the terrorists including snipers.

SANA reporter said that the army also achieved advance in the lines of Tal Ghanem, killing many of the terrorists and destroying two vehicles equipped with machineguns at the surrounding of al-Hawi and Kherbet al-Hawi.

R. Milhem