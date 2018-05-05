Terrorists continue to hand over their weapons, Homs-Hama highway to reopen soon

Homs, SANA- The army’s engineering units continued their efforts to open the international highway that connects Homs and Hama, meanwhile terrorists in the countryside of the two provinces have been handing over their medium and heavy weapons before their exit to northern Syria within the next few days.

SANA reporter in Homs said that the terrorist groups positioned in Homs and Hama countryside on Saturday have handed over their heavy and medium weapons, including two tanks, a Shilka vehicle, various cannons, mortar shells and machineguns.

He added that the process will continue until the completion of the handing over of the weapons after which the evacuation of all terrorists, along with their families, who rejected settlement to northern Syria will start paving the way for the return of all the state institutions to the area.

The reporter pointed out that the engineering units and military vehicles are continuing to remove the earthen berms on Homs-Hama highway in order to be reopened.

Shaza/Rasha Raslan