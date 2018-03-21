Terrorists fire at civilians seeking to exit Eastern Ghouta

Damascus countryside, SANA-Army units continued to secure the humanitarian corridor set up to facilitate the exit of civilians from Harasta in Eastern Ghouta, aided by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

Ambulances and buses are on high alert to relocate the locals besieged by terrorists to makeshift centers and provide them with urgent medical services and food aid.

SANA’s correspondence reported that terrorists targeted with barges and sniper fire the humanitarian corridor in an attempt to frighten the locals willing to exit areas in Eastern Ghouta.

Over the past few days, thousands of civilians that terrorist organizations are using as human shields in eastern Ghouta have used safe humanitarian corridors to exit areas controlled by terrorists. They were adequately cared for upon arrival at temporary residential centers.