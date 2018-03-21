Army retakes swathes of farms in Ain Tarma in Eastern Ghouta

Damascus countryside, SANA-Army units recaptured several farms in the area surrounding Ain Tarma town as part of military operations to uproot terrorist organizations in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus countryside.

The new military wins come as the Syrian army continues to secure and deliver humanitarian aid to the locals in Kafr Batna and Saqba, aided by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

SANA reporter said army units captured 70 percent of the farms surrounding Ain Tarma after rolling back terrorist organizations, adding that the units are pushing ahead with operations deep towards the outskirts of Ain Aarma, using military tactics that fit the area’s landscape amid swift collapse in the ranks of terrorists.

According to the reporter, the army hit terrorists’ hideouts in Hazzeh, Zamalka, and Erbin areas, inflicting heavy losses among them in lives and equipment.