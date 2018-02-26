The Cabinet sets cohesive plan for restoring services to liberated villages in Idleb countryside

Damascus, SANA- The Cabinet approved a cohesive plan for restoring all the main services such as infrastructure, schools, medical centers, communications, and police centers to the villages which the Syrian Arab Army cleansed of terrorism, paving the way for civilians’ return.

In its weekly session chaired by Prime Minister Imad Khamis, the Cabinet assigned Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Minister Ahmad al-Qadiri with observing the services and economic situation in Hasaka province after listening to the report of the governmental committee that visited the province recently.

The Cabinet also discussed a new bill concerned with launching the Public Establishment for Metal Trade and Constructions Materials, and approved the budget of Mitigation of Drought Effects and Natural Disasters Fund, which is set at SYP 3,700 billion, in addition to approving the 2018 technical and material work plan of the Fund.

The Cabinet also approved the principles for improving the educational conditions in private universities, which includes their return to their permanent sites in safe areas, and evaluating their curricula, admission levels, fees, and services.

Moreover, the Cabinet put restoring and rehabilitating all schools in all areas among the priorities of the reconstruction plan.

Maya Dayoub / Hazem Sabbagh