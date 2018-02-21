At least 16 civilians killed in new massacre by US-led coalition

Deir Ezzor, SANA – At least 16 civilians, including 9 women, were killed in a new massacre committed by the US-led coalition in al-Bahra village in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

Local sources told SANA that the warplanes of the US-led coalition carried out a number of airstrikes on citizens’ houses in al-Bahra village about 45 km to the northwest of al-Boukamal city in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, claiming the lives of 16 civilians, 9 of them women.

The death toll is likely to rise as a number of civilians were injured and some of them are in critical condition as a result of airstrikes that also caused material damage and the destruction of homes and properties.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh