Syria, DPRK discuss enhancing media cooperation

Damascus, SANA – Information Minister Imad Sarah discussed with Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Damascus Jang Myong Ho means of enhancing friendly relations and bolstering bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Sarah stressed the need for enhancing media cooperation between the two countries through exchanging translated media documentaries to define what the two countries have been facing due to terrorism.

For his part, Jang Myong reviewed means of developing and supporting media and technical work, hailing the deep-rooted bilateral relations as they are built on solid bases due to the efforts exerted by the leaderships of the two countries.

