Syrian Army secures northern flank of Abu al-Dohour Airport, regains six villages in Idleb Countryside

Idleb, SANA- Syrian Arab Army units retook the center of Abu al-Dohour strategic town and the surroundings villages, including al-Jifr, al-Khfieh, and Dahret al-khalfieh height.

Field commanders told SANA that after establishing control over Abu al-Dohour airport, army units have made it their goal to secure the northern flank of the airport through establishing control over the center of Abu al-Dohour town which is considered the largest strongholds for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in the southeastern countryside of Idleb.

Al-Nusra terrorists abandoned the locals of Abu al-Dohour town and transformed it to a center for manufacturing car bombs and sending them towards the advanced army forces in Idleb countryside, so gaining control over it became a priority for the army to double security for the airport, the commanders added.

The commanders said that this involved a swift operation following the victory at the airport, so pockets in the landmines set up by terrorists were cleared to provide a way into the town center, allowing for a swift advance from the southeast and southwest, leading to a quick collapse in the terrorists’ defenses and the death of some of their members, including the “leader of Abu al-Dohour area” in Jabhat al-Nusra, a terrorist nicknamed “Abu Musaab al-Souri” along with three other leaders.

The commanders pointed out that after establishing control over Abu al-Dohour town and the villages of al-Jifr and al-Khfieh, the army dismantled the landmines and IEDs planted by terrorists in buildings and streets.

They said that establishing control over this area secures Abu al-Dohour airport and provides an area for staging preemptive offensives towards Saraqeb, the biggest al-Nusra stronghold in Idelb’s eastern countryside.

The commanders said that the army is currently deploying and strengthening several positions to serve as lines of protection and surveillance of the terrorists’ movements in the area.

Meanwhile, units of the Syrian Arab Army regained six new villages in the southeastern countryside of Idleb after inflicting losses upon Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists.

SANA’s reporter said that army units, in cooperation with allied forces, carried out successful night raids and engaged in fierce clashes with al-Nusra and its affiliated groups, restoring control over al-Salihia, al-Sukaria and Tawil al-Halib, al-Dahabia, al-Bragheity and Jadida in addition to the abandoned air defense battalion.

Army units started sweeping operations to demine the liberated villages in order to strengthen military posts in them in order to expand army’s operations against terrorist organizations in the neighboring area.

