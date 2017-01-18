Army destroys ISIS vehicles in Deir Ezzor city

Deir Ezzor, SANA – Army and Armed Forces, supported by Syrian Air Force, carried out extensive strikes targeting ISIS gatherings in the surrounding of Deir Ezzor city and in its countryside on Wednesday.

SANA’s reporter said that army units destroyed ISIS vehicles equipped with machineguns, an artillery piece, one BMP vehicle, and two tanks in the graveyards area, in the neighborhoods of al-Hweiqa, Rashedieh, al-Sina’a and Al-Jabileh, and in the surroundings of the Panorama in Deir Ezzor city, and also in the surroundings of the Airport, al-Tharda Mountain, and the villages of al- al-Bghailiye, al-Hassanieh, and al-Geneina.

The reporter added that the garrison of Deir Ezzor Airport destroyed a car bomb driven by a suicide bomber and rigged with a large amount of highly explosive materials before it arrived at a military post in the vicinity of the airport.

The reporter also said that an army unit thwarted ISIS terrorists’ attempt to attack military posts, killing 5 of them and injuring others in Tal Brook area northwest of Deir Ezzor city.

Local sources in al-Mayadden city, al-Ashara town, and al-Bolel village in eastern countryside of the province said that popular resistance groups set fire to a number of ISIS centers and cars, killing nine terrorists in the process.

Shaza / Hazem Sabbagh