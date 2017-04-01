Army kills scores of al-Nusra and ISIS terrorists in Homs

Homs, SANA – Army and Armed Forces units operating in the eastern countryside of Homs province carried out intensive operations targeting ISIS gatherings to the east of the Fourth Station and in Talit al-Awamid, al-Mahasa, and al-Bardeh in Palmyra countryside.

SANA’s correspondent reported that the operations resulted in destroying a number of vehicles, killing a number of terrorists, and injuring many others.

Meanwhile in Jub al-Jarah area, a number of ISIS terrorists were killed or injured and their weapons and munitions were destroyed as a result of army operations in al-Shandakhania and al-Mshirfa al-Shamalia.

The correspondent said that army units targeted with artillery and rocket launchers the movements of Jabhat al-Nusra and others Takfiri groups affiliated to it in Oum Sharshouh and Jawalik villages, inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel and equipment.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh