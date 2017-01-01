Army units eliminate tens of ISIS terrorists in Homs and Deir Ezzor

Provinces, SANA –Army and Armed Forces units on Sunday eliminated tens of ISIS terrorists in Homs and Deir Ezzor provinces.

Homs

A military source told SANA that army units targeted ISIS positions and supply lines in Arshouna, east of Tayas, east of the 4th station, al-Fawaera well, the surroundings of al-Heer Castle, and east of al-Qaryatain in Homs province’s eastern countryside.

The source said that the army’s operations resulted in eliminating tens of ISIS terrorists and destroying their armored vehicles and machinegun-equipped cars in addition to a bulldozer they had been using to vandalize infrastructure.

Deir Ezzor

A military source said that the garrison of Deir Ezzor Military Airport clashed with terrorists from ISIS along the eastern barricade of the Airport, killing and injuring many terrorists while the remaining ones fled.

Meanwhile in Deir Ezzor city, the army destroyed with artillery and tank fire rocket launchers and fortified positions for ISIS and eliminated a number of its members in al-Sina’a and al-Jbaileh neighborhoods.