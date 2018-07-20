Buses carrying Kefraya and al-Fouaa locals arrive in Jabrin temporary housing center in Aleppo

Aleppo, SANA – Buses transporting locals of the terrorist-besieged towns of Kefraya and al-Fouaa arrived in Jabrin temporary housing center in Aleppo amid an atmosphere of delight and relief for their safety.

Member of the Executive Office of Aleppo Governorate Council, Dr. Abdul-Ghani Qassab, stressed that the governorate has appropriately prepared the center to accommodate the needs of Kefraya and al-Fouaa locals and set up a comprehensive services, health and assistance program in cooperation with concerned directorates, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and civil society.

He pointed out that a medical team including mobile clinics and nutritionists as well as several ambulances is ready to provide necessary health care services.

Mohammed Kurdi from Aleppo Health Directorate noted that special medical teams have been formed to ensure that children get proper vaccination.

SANA camera toured the center and met some locals who related details about their suffering under severe circumstances and the brutality, oppression and injustice they had experienced due to terrorist groups, expressing hope that all Syrian territory will be liberated from terrorism.

They also extended gratitude and appreciation to the great sacrifices made by the heroes of the Syrian army in order to liberate their towns.

