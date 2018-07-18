7000 citizens return to al-Naima town in Daraa countryside

Daraa, SANA – Thousands of citizens returned to their homes in al-Naima town in the eastern countryside of Daraa after it was liberated by the Syrian Arab Army.

SANA’s reporter in Daraa said that about 7000 persons returned to their homes in al-Naima town, 4 km to the east of Daraa city, after the Syrian Arab Army cleansed it from terrorists who had displaced the town’s inhabitants to neighboring areas.

One of the town’s dignitaries, Hussein Aboud, told SANA that the town needs rehabilitation of its infrastructure which was subjected to sabotage by terrorists.

On 6th of July, the Syrian Arab Army regained control over the town of al-Naima on the eastern outskirts of Daraa city after rooting out the last hotbeds of terrorist organizations in it.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh