Plenary session at 7th Astana meeting delayed

Astana, SANA- A source at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced that the plenary session of the participants in the 7th Astana meeting has been postponed as the guarantor countries are still holding consultations.

The source added that it is not known when the plenary session will begin, and the guarantor states are currently holding consultations among them.

Earlier, the Syrian Arab Republic delegation headed by Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari held a meeting with Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov in Astana on Tuesday in the framework of 7th Astana meeting on Syria.

Both sides discussed issues of the agenda of Astana-7 meeting, in addition to assessment of what have been achieved in Astana-6 meeting held last month.

A close source to the meeting told SANA correspondent in Astana that difficulties and obstacles which hindered implementation of the outcomes of Astana-6 meeting, particularly in regard to establishment of de-escalation zone in Idleb, were also touched upon during the meeting.

The source said that the Syrian Arab delegation briefed the Kazakh side on the latest developments in Syria, particularly pertaining to fighting terrorism.

Both sides agreed on continuing communication till the end of activities of Astana-7 meeting to come out with best possible outcomes, according to the source.

Earlier, delegations of the guarantor states, Russia, Iran and Turkey, held a tripartite meeting.

An expert-level meeting was also held for discussing issues of the agenda of Astana-7 meeting which is scheduled to wrap up activities with a plenary meeting today afternoon.

On Monday, the Syrian Arab Republic delegation headed by al-Jaafari held two separate consultative meetings with the Iranian delegation headed by Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari and the Russian delegation headed by Russian president’s special envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev.

English Bulletin