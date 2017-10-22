Syria surprised over inability of UNSC to stop and condemn Israeli aggressions

Damascus, SANA_ Syria on Saturday condemned a new Israeli aggression on al-Quneitra countryside, considering it as a new cycle of outright collusion between the Israeli occupation and armed terrorist groups and a desperate attempt to support these groups.

In two letters addressed to the United Nations Secretary General and Security Council President, Foreign and Expatriates Ministry stressed that Syria again warns of the serious repercussions of such repeated aggressive acts which support terrorism and its criminal organizations.

The Israeli aggression, the letter said, targeted a military site in Quneitra Countryside in a blatant violation of the Separation of Forces Agreement, noting that it came after terrorists linked to Israel had launched mortar shells, upon the instructions of the Israeli occupation, on an area of empty land inside the occupied territories to give the Israeli enemy a pretext to carry out its aggression.

The new aggression leaves no doubt as to the links between the Israeli occupation and terrorist organizations as facts and incidents add up to prove this said the Ministry, with the goal being the destabilization of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The attack is but a desperate attempt to shore up terrorist groups including ISIS and al-Nusra which have received heavy blows by the Syrian Arab Army, the letters added.

Syria is surprised over the UN Security Council’s inability to stop and condemn the Israeli attacks which constitute a flagrant violation of the principles of UN Charter, the rules of international law and all relevant resolutions issued by them, the ministry said, urging the UN Security council to take decisive steps to put an end to these repeated aggressions.

Shaza/Manal