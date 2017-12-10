Update-Two policemen killed, 6 citizens injured in terrorist suicide bombing in Damascus

Damascus, SANA – Two policemen were killed and 6 citizens were injured as 3 terrorist suicide bombers blew themselves up by detonating their explosive belts at Khalid bin al-Walid Street in Damascus.

In a statement on Wednesday, Interior Minister Gen.Mohammed al-Shaar said that 3 terrorist suicide bombers attempted to storm the building of Damascus Police Command headquarters situated at Khalid bin al-Walid Street, noting that the security guards repelled the attack when two of them blew up themselves with their explosive belts in front of the building causing the death of two Policemen.

He added that the third terrorist suicide bomber tried to flee the area but the security guards pursued him and besieged him at the entrance of second-clothes market where he blew up his explosive belt.

Minister al-Shaar stressed readiness of all security and police units, describing life in Damascus as normal.

He pointed out that the desperate terrorist attempts came as the Syrian army, backed by its allies, continues its progress gaining more and more victories in its war against terrorism, adding that it will not rest until eradication of all terrorists.

R.Raslan/Mazen